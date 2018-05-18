Council group looks for more support

A new group of councillors is looking for support in Boston and wants to recruit 30 prospective councillors to join it in time for next May

The Bostonian Independents Group (BiG)is comprised mainly of the now-former Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush, and Couns Anton Dani and Barrie Pierpoint.

The councillors state they have spoken with the public in Boston and many residents are becoming ‘exasperated’ with, and critical of, the main political parties.

The group has now started ‘a major year-long awareness campaign’

The aim is to take full control of Boston Borough Council in next May’s elections.

Coun Barrie Pierpoint said: “It is now time for change, transparency and openness, and to put Boston back on the map to ensure local communities are confident about their future.”

BiG have launched a new website and is running campaigns on social media, in local newspapers and on local radio.

BiG was first announced in February when the three councillors were also joined by Coun Stephen Ball.

All four were originally elected on UKIP tickets in the 2015 General Election.

Coun Pierpoint however, left the party just hours after it won an equal number of seats to the Conservatives.

He later joined the Independent Group but stepped down in February after a meeting in which Coun Rush was called on to resign following social media posts on his personal Facebook page.

Coun Anton Dani put in his resignation fromUKIP following that meeting.

Coun Rush himself, stepped down from UKIP in May 2017. He had previously been leader of the group.

Coun Stephen Ball left the party last January. Coun Pierpoint told The Standard that although Coun Ball works out of the area and is not as active a member of the group as the other three, he is still part of it.

For more visit www.bostonianindependentsgroup.org.uk, call 07720 406806 or email barrie.pierpoint@gmail.com