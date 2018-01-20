Council’s £100k plans to improve town’s outdoor facilities approved

Boston borough council’s leaders have approved plans to spend around £100,000 on improving the town’s outdoor leisure facilities over the next two years.

The authority’s Cabinet approved a schedule of works drawn up by the Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) which is looking at improvements to public spaces across the town, and to Central Park.

BTAC chairman, Coun Nigel Welton, who is also the town centre portfolio holder on the Cabinet, said the plans followed a BTAC tour of all public open spaces.

In Central Park, projects costing £91,286 will see new swings installed – including one for those with disabilities part-funded by Boston Big Local and charity Local Hope – along with new goal posts, rubbish bins, a slide, an extended path to the swing and roundabout area, new roundabout, fitness equipment and a multi-use games area.

St John’s Park will get a basketball hoop and surfacing, and a new rubbish bin.

Garfit’s Lane is to receive a multi-use games area and two new dog waste bins.

Burgess Pit will get a new see-saw, two springer rides and surfacing to the basketball area.

Woodville Road and Shelton’s Field will each get a new roundabout.

There will also be landscaping works costing £8,910 across all sites.

Coun Welton said the naturalised planting already completed had been well received by the public.

Most of the work will take place during the current financial year, except for Central Park which will take place during 2018/19.

Works which have already taken place have seen a zipwire, nest swing and criss cross rides and the body twist outdoor gym equipment in Central Park repaired.

The council’s parks and grounds staff have also repaired items in St John’s Park, Shelton’s Field and Woodville Road where surfacing under swings was funded by Boston Big Local.

There have also been repairs to the nest swing in Garfit’s Lane and repairs to the Garfit’s Lane changing rooms.

Planting has already taken place under trees in Woodville Road playing field courtesy of Boston in Bloom, with donations worth £1,000 from Boston Seeds.

There are plans to plant more early-season bulbs at sites next autumn.

Two bug hotels, designed and made by Boston College students and donated to Boston in Bloom, will be used in the Broadfield Lane and the Central Park growing spaces.