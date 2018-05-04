Councillors celebrate group success

A committee which oversees the town centre has celebrated huge successes over the past two years, including new staff, investment in the town, and a new approach to tackling issues.

Boston Town Area Committee chairman Nigel Welton gave a presentation to councillors and members of the public who attended a meeting on Wednesday.

He outlined how the committee had undertaken a new approach to issues since the full council had devolved responsibilities and funding its way, including meeting more regularly.

The committee, which now has an annual budget in excess of £600,000, includes a series of sub groups which look in more detail at events, green spaces and play equipment, small grants and planning.

The committee has supported a number of events and groups, including the Boston Wood Carvers, the Christmas Lights, a speed indicating device and others.

It also has regular updates from local police inspectors at each of its monthly meetings.

He also pointed to work on access to public toilets and talks with bus operators.

They have also hired three new town centre maintenance officers at the beck and call of the committee.

Mr Welton praised the work of the group and said:“We have now got a very exciting year ahead.

“If members of this committee did not come and did not care, and weren’t passionate, then none of what you’ve just seen would ever have happened, and it’s about everybody here working for the communities and throwing aside political badges for the benefit of the people of BTAC.”

Mr Welton acknowledged there had been rows and disagreements, but said the committee had worked through them.

“What we need to do is look at what we’ve achieved for the people of Boston, take heart from that, and take it forward and do even more next year.

“From the chairman to the members of this committee thank you, without your support, ideas, drive, determination and time, none of this would have happened.”