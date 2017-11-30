EXCLUSIVE: Defence Secretary visiting RAF Coningsby today

Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson MP visited RAF Coningsby this afternoon.

Mr Williamson sat in the cockpit of a £60m Typhoon fighter jet and spoke to pilots.

He also inspected other aircraft at the station including a Tornado and A400m which has been helping with relief efforts in the hurricane devastated Caribbean.

Mr Williamson was also due to meet the 600 BAE staff based at Coningsby.

He too particular interest in storm shadow cruise missile recently used in the fight against the so called Islamic State group.

Lincolnshire newspapers were given exclusive access to the visit.

More to follow...