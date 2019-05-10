Extra £300,000 to help tackle issue of people sleeping on Boston's streets

Boston is to get an extra £300,000 to tackle the issue of people sleeping on the streets in the district.

The council has revealed that it is getting two separate funding grants to help deal with rough sleeping.

A number of initiatives, including extra staff, will be funded with the cash.

The council is to receive £160,621 Rapid Rehousing Pathway funding from the Government’s Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

This cash will pay for three “navigators” to provide intensive support to those on the streets, or in danger of ending up homeless.

They will assist those at risk by helping them get back on their feet, stabilise their lifestyle and avoid homelessness in the future. It will also fund a tenancy sustainment officer who will work closely with private rental landlords.

A further £145,050 is coming direct to the borough from the Rough Sleeper Initiative Fund.

And this money will be used to provide two additional outreach street workers, a programme coordinator and access to suitable accommodation to get those at risk off the streets and into a safer environment.

A target has been agreed to reduce Boston’s rough sleeping challenge which also includes preventing the addition of new street sleepers.