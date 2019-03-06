Find out why this Boston bridge is set to close

Boston’s St Botolph’s footbridge will be closed temporarily later this month .

From Monday, March 25 to Wednesday, March 27, the bridge will close to enable cleaning work to be carried out safely.

It will be closed to the public on those days, with pedestrians redirected via Emery Lane, Town Bridge and Church Street.

Richard Waters, principal engineer – structuresat Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is a difficult bridge to clean, so we have to bring in specialist equipment to get the job done.

“Due to the nature of the work, we’ll have to close the bridge while it’s carried out. However, it will look much better afterwards.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”