Flower show plans fail to bloom

A planned flower show has been nipped in the bud before it could bloom following a lack of interest from exhibitors.

The Boston Flower Show was planned by the Boston Borough Council’s events committee to take place on Sunday, June 3.

However, a statement released by the authority says ‘not enough exhibitors have come forward to make the show, planned for Sunday, June 3, viable, so organisers at Boston Borough Council have had to cancel the event’.

When asked about publicity for the event, a spokesman for the council confirmed the event had previously been advertised on the visitboston.co.uk website and organisers had been contacting horticultural professionals directly prior to the latest decision.