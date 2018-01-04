Former Boston councillor Andrea Jenkyns and new husband ‘nicknamed son Brexit Clifford the day he was born’

A former Boston county councillor turned MP has revealed she nicknamed her son ‘Brexit Clifford’ because he was born on the day Article 50 was triggered.

In a press release celebrating her wedding to fellow MP Jack Lopresti at the Palace of Westminster on Friday, December 22, Andrea Jenkyns who was elected to power in Morley and Outwood in 2015, revealed that she had named her son Clifford after her father, who died in 2011 after contracting MRSA.

Ms Jenkyn’s release said baby Clifford, who acted as ring bearer for the happy couple during the intimate ceremony, ‘was nicknamed ‘Brexit Clifford’ when he was born on the day Article 50 was triggered in Parliament’.

It added: “His birth was announced to the Commons Chamber to much merriment and was congratulated by the Speaker and the Prime Minister.”

Ms Jenkyns, a former music tutor for Lincolnshire Music Service, was elected to Lincolnshire County Council on the Boston North West seat in 2009.

She also at one point held the vice chairmanship for the Boston Branch of the Boston and Skegness Conservatives.

Ms Jenkyns met her now-husband Jack, MP for Filton and Bradley, in 2015, the same year she ousted the then-Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls.

The wedding took place in the chapel of St Mary Undercroft and was attended by 70 family and friends. The service was led by the Speaker’s Chaplain, the Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, and was followed by an intimate reception held on the Parliamentary estate.

Ms Jenkyns said: ‘I am absolutely delighted, to have married Jack here today and have been lucky enough to have our son, Clifford, as the ring bearer.

“I would like to thank my mother, Val, for walking me down the aisle today. My father, Clifford, whom my son is named after, died six years ago and my thoughts and prayers were with him today.”

The couple honeymooned in Venice over the Christmas break.