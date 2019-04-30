Full list of candidates in Boston Borough Council elections this Thursday

All of Boston Borough Council’s 30 seats are up for election this Thursday.

Here is the list of all the runners and riders in what is sure to be a fascinating contest.

BOSTON BOROUGH COUNCIL

Coastal:

Independent – Peter Bedford

Independent – Judy Welbourn

Conservative – Sue Bell

Conservative – Katie Chalmers

Labour – Tracii Edwards

UKIP – Felicity Ransome

Fenside:

Labour – Alan Bell

Conservative – Anton Dani

Independent – Tiggs Keywood-Wainwright

Labour – Joseph Pearson

Liberal Democrat – Jason Stevenson

Blue Revolution – Richard Thornalley

Fishtoft:

Labour – Jane Hancock

Conservative – Jonathan Noble

Conservative – Judith Skinner

Conservative – Paul Skinner

Independent – Ossy Snell

Five Villages:

Conservative – Michael Cooper

Veterans and People’s Party – Joseph Reid

Conservative – Aaron Spencer

Labour – Ewa Thorley

Kirton and Frampton:

Conservative – Shaun Blackman

Conservative – Nigel Welton

Labour – Mick Gall

Labour – Patrick Glennon

Independent – Peter Watson

Old Leake and Wrangle:

Conservative – Tom Ashton

Conservative – Frank Pierpoint

Labour – Christopher Dorrington

Barrie Pierpoint – Independent

Skirbeck:

Conservative – Alistair Arundell

Conservative – Matt Barnes

Conservative – Sarah Fitzgerald

Labour – Jackie Barton

Labour – Paul Gleeson

Labour – Paul Kenny

Independent – Anne Dorrian

Independent – Colin Woodcock

Blue Revolution – Christopher Moore

St Thomas Ward:

Independent – Darron Abbott

Independent – Alison Austin

Labour – Maglione Mauro

Staniland:

Labour – Ben Cook

Labour – Pam Kenny

Conservative – Deborah Evans

Conservative – Martin Howard

Independent – Brian Rush

Station:

Blue Revolution – Mike Gilbert

Labour – Paul Goole

UKIP – Sue Ransome

Conservative – Gerry Roffey

Swineshead and Holland Fen

Conservative – George Cornah

Conservative – Chelcei Sharman

Labour – Jan Finch

Trinity:

Labour – Andrew Finch

Labour – William Lawrence

Conservative – Martin Griggs

Conservative – Yvonne Stevens

Independent – Andrea Keal

West:

Labour – Andy Cook

Conservative – Paula Cooper

Blue Revolution – Gavin Lee

Independent – Stephen Woodliffe

Witham:

UKIP – Viven Edge

Labour – Wendy Gleeson

Labour – Andy Izard

Conservative – Alastair Hamilton

Conservative – Anna Szwedzinska

Independent – Neill Hastie

Wyberton:

Independent – Tracey Abbott

Independent – Richard Austin

Conservative – David Brown

Labour – Malcolm Limbert

UKIP – Don Ransome