Full list of candidates in Boston Borough Council elections this Thursday

All of Boston Borough Council’s 30 seats are up for election this Thursday.
Here is the list of all the runners and riders in what is sure to be a fascinating contest.
BOSTON BOROUGH COUNCIL
Coastal:
Independent – Peter Bedford
Independent – Judy Welbourn
Conservative – Sue Bell
Conservative – Katie Chalmers
Labour – Tracii Edwards
UKIP – Felicity Ransome
Fenside:
Labour – Alan Bell
Conservative – Anton Dani
Independent – Tiggs Keywood-Wainwright
Labour – Joseph Pearson
Liberal Democrat – Jason Stevenson
Blue Revolution – Richard Thornalley
Fishtoft:
Labour – Jane Hancock
Conservative – Jonathan Noble
Conservative – Judith Skinner
Conservative – Paul Skinner
Independent – Ossy Snell
Five Villages:
Conservative – Michael Cooper
Veterans and People’s Party – Joseph Reid
Conservative – Aaron Spencer
Labour – Ewa Thorley
Kirton and Frampton:
Conservative – Shaun Blackman
Conservative – Nigel Welton
Labour – Mick Gall
Labour – Patrick Glennon
Independent – Peter Watson
Old Leake and Wrangle:
Conservative – Tom Ashton
Conservative – Frank Pierpoint
Labour – Christopher Dorrington
Barrie Pierpoint – Independent
Skirbeck:
Conservative – Alistair Arundell
Conservative – Matt Barnes
Conservative – Sarah Fitzgerald
Labour – Jackie Barton
Labour – Paul Gleeson
Labour – Paul Kenny
Independent – Anne Dorrian
Independent – Colin Woodcock
Blue Revolution – Christopher Moore
St Thomas Ward:
Independent – Darron Abbott
Independent – Alison Austin
Labour – Maglione Mauro
Staniland:
Labour – Ben Cook
Labour – Pam Kenny
Conservative – Deborah Evans
Conservative – Martin Howard
Independent – Brian Rush
Station:
Blue Revolution – Mike Gilbert
Labour – Paul Goole
UKIP – Sue Ransome
Conservative – Gerry Roffey
Swineshead and Holland Fen
Conservative – George Cornah
Conservative – Chelcei Sharman
Labour – Jan Finch
Trinity:
Labour – Andrew Finch
Labour – William Lawrence
Conservative – Martin Griggs
Conservative – Yvonne Stevens
Independent – Andrea Keal
West:
Labour – Andy Cook
Conservative – Paula Cooper
Blue Revolution – Gavin Lee
Independent – Stephen Woodliffe
Witham:
UKIP – Viven Edge
Labour – Wendy Gleeson
Labour – Andy Izard
Conservative – Alastair Hamilton
Conservative – Anna Szwedzinska
Independent – Neill Hastie
Wyberton:
Independent – Tracey Abbott
Independent – Richard Austin
Conservative – David Brown
Labour – Malcolm Limbert
UKIP – Don Ransome