Group wants your views on Boston’s market days

A consultation is being carried out to help a town improvement group make the Market Place ‘vibrant’ and ‘fit for the future’.

The Prosperous Boston Group has organised two surveys, one for businesses and another for residents, to find out what the market means to both local visitors and the people of Boston.

A spokesman for the council said: “Since the granting of the Charter of Incorporation in 1545 by Edward VI, Boston’s markets have been an integral part of the prosperity of the town.

“There is an important link between the market businesses which sweep into town twice a week and the wide-ranging businesses which operate permanently seven days a week.

“There is also great affection for the market by the residents of the borough who loyally support the traders year after year.”

The group is led by Coun Judith Skinner, who has been looking at all aspects of the town and how to improve it.

The closing date to fill in the surveys is January 31, 2018.

To access the surveys businesses can visit http://bit.ly/2jOJpTz while residents can visit http://bit.ly/2AY1y5H

Hard copies of all the surveys are available from Boston Borough Council’s reception at the offices in West Street.

For more details call Karen Rist Democratic Services Officer on 01205 314226 or email Karen.rist@boston.gov.uk