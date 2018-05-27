Help with HMO licence rules

The council has started contacting landlords and letting agents following the introduction of new Government legislation which will see those renting houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) with five or more people from different households being required to apply for a licence,

Underthe new rules those failing to apply by October 1 will be committing a criminal offence.

Boston Borough Council has now asked all landlords and letting agents to complete and return a short form to pre-register their details and the details of properties owned and managed by them which will require a licence to comply with the new requirements.

The council is also putting systems in place to enable formal applications to be made as soon as possible after the Government makes the final orders and publishes its official guidance.

As part of the new measures, the Government is introducing national minimum room sizes for rooms used for sleeping and mandatory HMO licence conditions relating to refuse storage and disposal.

Mandatory HMO licensing is being extended because of concerns about the number of HMOs operated by landlords who rent out sub-standard, overcrowded and dangerous accommodation, exploit vulnerable tenants and in some cases defraud the public purse.

Coun Martin Griggs, the council’s portfolio holder for housing, property and community, said: “Poorly managed and maintained HMOs have a significant impact not only on tenants, but can also affect local communities through excessive waste, excessive noise and anti-social behaviour.”

Those wishing to do so should visit www.boston.gov.uk/housing for further information on pre-registering.

More information about these very significant changes can be found at http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2018/221/made and https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/houses-in-multiple-occupation-and-residential-property-licensing-reforms