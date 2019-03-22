How many people in Boston and Skegness have signed the petition to revoke Article 50 and is it the fewest in the UK?

An online petition calling for the Government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the European Union has broken records nationally, but – perhaps predictably – had less of an impact in Boston and Skegness.

At the time of writing, more than 2.8 million people had signed the petition.

For the Boston and Skegness constituency, the tally currently stands at 491 or 0.47 per cent of the constituents.

This is among the lowest amounts in the UK, on both measures, but not the lowest overall – West Bromwich West, for instance, has 377 signatures or 0.4 per cent of the constituents.

Boston borough, as has been widely reported, had the highest proportion of Leave votes (75.6 per cent) in the 2016 referendum, with East Lindsey not far behind it (70.7 per cent).