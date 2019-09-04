Jonathan Bullock MEP announced as prospective parliamentary candidate for Boston and Skegness

Jonathan Bullock MEP has been announced as prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party for Boston and Skegness

Mr Bullock, who has been an MEP for the area since 2017 has promised to stand up for the people of the constituency and help to honour the result of the referendum on membership of the EU.

He said: "I am a Brexiteer people can rely on – let us not forget the MP for the constituency voted 'remain' and for the former Prime Minister Theresa May’s sell-out deals.

"Boston and Skegness has been ignored by Government for too long and needs an MP to stand up for the constituency."

Mr Bullock was part of the candidate team in the European elections for the winning side in the European elections in 2004 and 2015, before taking over from a retiring MEP in 2017 and was re-elected earlier this year.

He has also been a borough councillor in the East Midlands for eight years and is deputy head of the Brexit Party MEP delegation in the European Parliament.

His fellow Brexit Party MEP for the East Midlands, Aunnunziata Rees-Mogg, who lives near Skegness, said she was delighted Mr Bullock has been named as a prospective candidate for the area.

She said: "I would like to congratulate Jonathan – I look forward to campaigning with him.

"Jonathan will fight for Brexit and fight to restore trust in our democracy, which has been betrayed by the Government and the political classes.”

More than 75 per cent of people in the constituency voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.