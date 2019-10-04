Lincolnshire women’s pensions campaigners ‘furious’ at judicial review decision

Women’s pension campaigners in Lincolnshire have said they are ‘furious’ at the decision of the Judicial Review into women’s pensions equality announced earlier this week.

40,000 local women had lost up to six years of their State Pension with little or no notice due to the Pensions Acts of 1995 and 2011, despite having paid National Insurance Contributions.

The decision, handed down yesterday (Thursday) in the Royal Courts of Justice, found that there had been ‘no discrimination based on age’ and ‘no direct discrimination on grounds of sex’.

Speaking on behalf of the Lincolnshire Women Against State Injustice (WASPI) campaign, Trish McGregor said: “This is a very sad day for women born in the 1950s. It will cause a great deal of anger and heartache as well as further serious financial difficulties for many women.

“1950s women started work without the protection of the 1970s equalities legislation. Now it feels like we are being further discriminated against in the name of equality! We will carry on our campaign for justice with even more fire in our bellies!

“With the general election imminent, MPs need to remember that 1950s women have the vote!”