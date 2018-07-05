More than 12,000 Boston residents sign up to paid for garden waste bin scheme

More than 12,000 Boston borough residents have signed up to have their garden waste collected from outside their homes.

The discretionary service is offered by Boston Borough Council for a fee.

The latest figures show 241 more customers have signed up for the service this year than at the same time last year.

And they mean that 1,728.54 tonnes of material from residents’ gardens has so far this season gone to be converted into usable compost.

The council collects the waste on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council which handles its onward processing.

It costs £30 for the growing season, with fortnightly collections until the end of November, and then restarting from the end of February to the end of March 2019.

More details can be found at www.boston.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Cllr David Brown, Boston Borough Council's portfolio holder for waste services, said: "We are all encouraged by the way this service has taken off, continuing to grow in popularity.

“It demonstrates that people see it as good value and a service which makes life easier and does the right thing for the environment."

Anyone not online can sign up for this service in person at Municipal Buildings in West Street, Boston, or by phone on 01205 311112.