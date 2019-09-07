MP Matt Warman welcomes £25m boost for Skegness and Boston

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has welcomed the announcement of funding of up to £25 million each for Boston and Skegness, as part of the Government’s Stronger Towns Fund.

The towns are among 100 towns across England that will receive extra funding to boost opportunities across the country and ensure each town looks towards the future with renewed optimism.

The Prime Minister and the Communities Secretary have invited both Boston and Skegness to develop ambitious and innovative plans to boost the local economy. The plans will receive up to £25 million of the Prime Minister’s £3.6 billion Stronger Towns Fund, which will ensure that towns are getting the improved transport and broadband connectivity that they need to create more jobs.

Matt commented, “I am delighted that both Boston and Skegness will each receive a share of the £3.6 billion Stronger Towns Fund, and that local business and community leaders can develop proposals that will genuinely regenerate the community here. This is the culmination of much hard work by Boston Borough and East Lindsey District Councils, and it is excellent news that the Government has recognised that investment can unlock potential in our towns. I look forward to supporting ongoing work to develop local plans that will bring a great financial boost to the area.”

Leader of Boston Borough Council, Coun Aaron Spencer said, “The Stronger Towns Fund investment in Boston is a clear sign that Boston isn’t a forgotten town. I’ve been working hard with Matt Warman MP to get this opportunity, and I’m delighted that we have been able to secure a proportion of this funding. I’m keen to encourage a positive working relationship throughout the Borough Council between all councillors, to ensure Boston moves in the right direction.”

Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, commented, “I’m delighted to see the Government announce this substantial amount of funding for our District. The Government’s announcement indicates that we could receive up to £25m for [Skegness] and this level of investment will allow us to explore some exciting projects, providing a real long term boost to the economy of the area and hopefully helping us to address the seasonal nature of [the town].”

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, added, “The announcement of this funding is fantastic. We already have some fantastic projects underway in Skegness as identified in our Foreshore Masterplan and hopefully this funding means we’ll be able to deliver on even more of these.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said, “Ensuring that prosperity and opportunities are available to everyone in this country, not just those in London or our biggest cities, is at the heart of the mission of this government. We want to level-up our great towns, raising living standards and ensuring they can thrive with transformative investment in transport, technology, skills and culture. I will now work with local people from the 100 communities announced today to agree proposals to invest up to £25 million in each place. I hope these deals will provide the investment and the impetus for long-term renewal ensuring each town can look to the future with a new optimism”.