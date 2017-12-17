MP’s pledge after visit to retirement site

Housing for retirees, transparent fees, and care home funding were among the topics discussed when Boston’s MP visited a private retirement village in the town.

“Given the ageing demographic across the county, I am passionate about proper levels of housing provision in both the private and public sectors,” Matt Warman said following his visit to Park Place, in Sleaford Road.

He praised the scheme as being ‘more than just accommodation’, saying: “It’s a lifestyle that aids future wellbeing which is essential. I’m keen to support projects of this nature and will do all I can within Government to help eliminate any hurdles that prevent similar schemes from happening within my constituency.”

Sarah Burgess, sales and marketing director at Retirement Villages Group (RVG) which owns and operates the village, said: “The fact Matt found time in his diary to visit Park Place reflects his commitment to supporting the senior population here in Lincolnshire.

“His knowledge of the issues facing this kind of purpose-built development was very refreshing and we look forward to working closer with him in the future.”