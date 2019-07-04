Multi-million pound plans to redevelop Boston town centre revealed by man set to take over borough council leadership

A multi-million redevelopment plan for the town centre has been revealed by the man who is set to take over the leadership of Boston Borough Council.

Cllr Aaron Spencer took over as leader of the Conservative group this week and is set to be named council leader at a meeting on July 15.

He has now revealed his vision for the future which will see a massive redevelopment of an are between the railway station and the river north of West Street.

He wants to put together a joint public and private partnership long term plan as part of vision to reshape the town and change its perception.

Cllr Spencer who took over as Leader of the Conservative group from Cllr Michael Cooper, said: “It will be a comprehensive and complex project over many years – perhaps as many as 15 – and involving many partners and is a long-sighted vision for the future prosperity of our town. I want to turn around the negativity and secure a positive future.”

Project partners already include Lincolnshire County Council and health partners.

Proposals include moving the bus and coach park to the current Staniland car park, all-new development of retail units, a hotel, housing and car parking, a major health and wellbeing hub and a green corridor linking the station and the new centre with the rest of town.

It is likely that only the former Jobcentre building near St Botolph’s footbridge will be repurposed.

A bid for finance has already been lodged with the Government’s Future High Streets Fund and another bid is being worked on in readiness for an application to the Stronger Towns Fund.

The £1.6 billion Stronger Towns Fund targets places that have not shared in the proceeds of growth in the same way as more prosperous parts of the country.

Cllr Spencer stressed that the success of the draft proposed scheme would depend on public and private partnership working to make the project viable.

He said the early signs were good with the county council and the health services already coming forward as supportive partners, and dialogue going on with current occupiers of properties on the site.

The public will also be consulted, he said

He said: “This scheme will be phased, and the first phase will involve freeing up the bus and coach station space and building the new one-stop health and wellbeing hub to tackle our current health issues, such as obesity, with the emphasis on prevention.

“The scheme in total will completely revitalise this large area of the town.”

Cllr Spencer wants to encourage cross-party working involving all council members and making best use of the expertise and experience available.

A small exhibition of the project has been scheduled for July 29 for all the council’s elected members to contribute ideas to the draft proposals.

He said: “Boston has a great future if we all work together.”