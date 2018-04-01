New look Municipal Building opens

A new-look Municipal Building has been opened to the public following months of refurbishment.

Councillors were given a guided tour of Boston Borough Council’s West Street headquarters prior to the opening.

The work has seen spacious offices which served very few council staff redesigned as open plan, which will also enabled closer and improved working across departments.

Organisations such as the Department for Work and Pensions, and various Lincolnshire County Council departments including the registrars and the probation service, have also moved into the space.

The council says this will generate savings for them, and much-needed income for the borough council.

Andy Fisher, head of housing, health and community services at the council praised staff and contractors for their work.