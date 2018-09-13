New plans for former Specsavers listed building in Boston Market Place

The owners of the former Specsavers in Boston Market Place want to turn it into a shop and two one-bedroom apartments above it.

Proposed changes to the listed building dating from the 15th or 16th century include a range of internal alterations, including several new windows facing Craythorne Lane.

An existing door on the lane will give access to one apartment, while a window will be converted to create access to the other.

Boston Borough Council planners said in their report that “combining residential use with retail use is crucial in order to maintain life and interest on the streets of the town centre.”

They say the proposal has “responded to the sensitive nature of the listed buildings setting,” while adapting it for the new purpose.

However, the report does note that “the majority of features of special architectural or historic interests have been removed during the building’s lifetime.”

“Given the current economic climate, the proposed scheme is a realistic approach to safeguarding the building by promoting a more economically viable use.

“This application offers the potential for reuse of an existing building and should be prioritised through the planning process in terms of potential to contribute to the area,” it concludes.

Boston councillors will consider the application and officers’ report on September 18.