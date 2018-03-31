New street team to clean up town

New town centre maintenance staff have started their work in keeping the town tidy.

Steve Phelps, Andy Kelk and Julian Beavis are part of efforts funded by the Boston Town Area Committee to improve the aesthetic of the town.

The team, whose experience includes bricklaying, caretaking, grounds and vehicle maintenance, will have duties including cleaning, tidying, repairing and maintenance projects.

This will not just be limited to litter but will also include signage, weeds, graffiti, public seating, other street furniture and untidy green spaces.

The team have already tidied up town centre car parks and Custom House Quay, renewed litter bins in lay-bys throughout the borough and replaced litter bins in Central Park play area.

The team will also help with an expansion of town centre community events, so all can enjoy more the opportunities for family fun and entertainment afforded by amenities such as Central Park and the pedestrianised area of the Market Place.