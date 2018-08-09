Praise for students who learnt English

Students learning English as a second language have been presented with their Introduction to English Accredited Exam certificates.

The students from Bringing Learning into Communities (BLIC) celebrated their success at St Christopher’s Church, in Boston.

Boston Borough councillors Brian Rush and Anton Dani presented each of the students with their certificates before speaking to the group to congratulate everyone on their success and continued development with BLIC.

BLIC’s trainers, Kevin and Liz were also thanked for their continued commitment to the students.

The students are now looking forward to progressing to the next level and learning Intermediate English in September.