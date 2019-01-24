RAF ‘rejoiners day being held at RAF College Cranwell

RAF College Cranwell is hosting a ‘Rejoiners’ event to encourage ex-servicemen and women to consider returning to the ranks of the Armed Forces.

The event is open to former Army and Royal Navy personnel or Reserves as well as RAF leavers who may have left and gone into civilian life but may miss the camaraderie, job security and use of their hard-earned skills and experience during their time in the military.

It is solely for people wanting to join the RAF full-time, although there are many skills and trades within it that people may fit into from any of the three services, explains RAF Recruitment promoters. Due to previous experience, rejoiners would undergo a streamlined process of induction.

If you are thinking about rejoining, RAF Recruitment and Selection officers will be able to answer any questions you may have, and provide an opportunity for you to talk to Career Managers at the event.

They have held smaller events before but this is the largest scale one and is being held today (Thursday) at the RAF College, with those interested arriving from 1.30pm for a welcome briefing at 2pm, it finishes at 4pm.

People are advised to park in the stadium car park where they will be led over to the event in College Hall Officers’ Mess.

Contact email: CRN-RecruitSelect-RejoinersEvent@mod.gov.uk for more details or to inform of attendance (required for security purposes).