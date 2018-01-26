Town’s 484th Mayor confirmed

A councillor who has been working to make Boston more prosperous will take the robes of the town mayor it has been confirmed.

Boston’s 484th Mayor will be Coun Judith Skinner (pictured left), who will take over from the incumbent Coun Bernard Rush in May. Conservative Fishtoft ward councillor Skinner is currently chairman of the Environment and Performance Committee and Vice-Chairman of the Audit and Governance Committee. She has been leading the Prosperous Boston task and finish group, which last year handed in its final report.

Her deputy will be fellow Conservative Coun Yvonne Stevens (pictured right). Former deputy leader of the UKIP party in Boston, Coun Stevens switched to the Tories in September. She represents the Trinity Ward and is currently vice-chairman of the Environment and Performance Committee.

The Mayor’s charities for 2018/19 will be announced at a later date.