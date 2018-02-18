Work to replace streetlights

A number of streetlighting columns along Sleaford Road, Boston, are set to be replaced.

The affected columns are located between Wyberton Bridge rail crossing and South Parade.

The work is due to start on Wednesday, February 28, and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 16.

To reduce disruption, the council says the work will only take place between 9am-3.30pm so that peak hours aren’t affected.

To ensure the improvements can be carried out safely, traffic management measures, including manually-controlled temporary lights, stop/go boards and lane closures, will be used as and when required.

A highways spokesperson said: “The existing columns are reaching the end of their life, and are showing signs of corrosion below ground level, so we need to go in and replace them.

“Despite our best efforts, there will inevitably be some disruption, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”