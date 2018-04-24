Potential restaurant, café and leisure facilities approved at Endeavour Park

A Boston commercial development which could include a restaurant, café and leisure facilities in addition to office space has been given the go-ahead by the council.

Boston Borough Council granted full planning permission to applicant Robin Evans’ proposals for the vacant plot of land located at Endeavour Park.

A total of 12 business units set out in a courtyard development will be created on the land west of Gilbert Drive and south of Enterprise Way.

The applicant has said that the majority of units will be used for industry, storage and distribution.

A gym could be built as part of the potential leisure use for one of the units.

Planning permission was granted to allow flexibility in the use of the buildings to allow them to made available to a more diverse range of businesses.

Access will be from Enterprise Way and 34 car parking spaces will be provided, along with 12 van parking spaces.

CCTV will also be installed as part of the development.

In supporting the application, agents CDC Architecture Ltd said: “The size of the units has been specifically designed to suit small and fledgling businesses to encourage business growth and development.

“The arrangement of the site has been designed to create an environment where collaboration and enterprise can flourish whilst allowing flexibility and business growth.”

Stefan Pidluznyj , Local Democracy Reporting Service