Praise given to five hospital ward teams

Five wards at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital have been praised for the standard of their care.

1B (women’s health), 3A (orthopaedics), 6A and 6B (care of the elderly), and the top floor stroke unit have all achieved ‘green’ ratings in a new accreditation scheme from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs the hospital.

The scheme was launched last year to help drive up the quality and consistency of care on wards.

Wards across the hospitals are regularly inspected by a team of independent senior nurses and assessed against 13 standards.

They are then given a rating of red, amber, or green depending on how they score in the standards, and helped to develop and implement their own improvement plan if necessary.

John Boulton, ULHT’s quality matron for ward accreditation, said: “The accreditation process is a deep dive into how wards are performing and the teams at Pilgrim have shown that they are able to identify the actions they need to take to ensure the care they give their patients is of the highest standard.”