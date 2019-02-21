Prep school is celebrating ‘unique’ grade

A Boston school is celebrating after a unique achievement in its latest Ofsted report.

St George’s Preparatory School was inspected less than a week after returning from the Christmas break this year – and was given its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ award.

It is the is the third time the school has been scrutinised by Ofsted since it opened eight years ago – and the school says it is the only independent or state school in Lincolnshire to currently boast three consecutive outstanding awards.

Headteacher, Sarah Whelan said: “We didn’t expect another inspection so soon after the previous one.

“Two inspectors thoroughly examined every aspect of our practice for two and a half days.

“This included observing lessons, professional discussions with staff, talking to children and parents, hearing children read and a thorough examination of the school’s records, policies and the children’s work.

“In every single aspect, the school was judged to be outstanding.”

She said the Ofsted inspectors observed children who followed a maths trail, others who discussed philosophy around the fire circle and another group who decided to bury a dead squirrel (with full honours) in the school’s grounds.

The inspectors were impressed by the children’s ”impeccable behaviour and generosity of spirit”.

They also commented that the staff team shared the school’s vision which recognises and promotes the value of learning beyond the classroom walls.

“Pupils have highly positive attitudes to all aspects of school life.

“They are resilient learners who embrace challenges and have a range of strategies they can use to solve problems,” the inspectors said in their report.

Sarah Whelan added, “The success of the school cannot be measured in data terms – the evidence of our success lies within each pupil – their all-round ability, confidence and manners stood out during the inspection.

“We don’t just put on a good show for the inspectors – this is how it is year-round.

“The hard work is carried out day in, day out by our superb team of staff who really care about the children and their families and always go the extra mile.

“As the standards in education are continually rising, it makes it even more difficult to attain the outstanding grade and even harder to retain it three times over.

“Ofsted have recognised that our alternative approach really does produce the highest results.

“We could not be any happier, but equally, we intend to keep providing the highest quality learning opportunities for our children who are at the heart of everything we do.”