Pride honour for town’s new museum

The Pride of Boston was honoured at a special awards ceremony in the town recently.

The overall winner was the We’ll Meet Again museum, the Second World War museum set up at Freiston 18 months ago.

The annual awards are made by Boston Preservation Trust Civic Group and the presentations were held at Fydell House.

The civic group also awarded Pride of Boston Places Awards to runners-ups Quayside Hotel and RSPB Frampton Marsh.

Pride of Boston People’s Awards winner was the Christmas in Boston group and runners-ups were Boston Stump and Boston in Bloom.

Dudley Bryant, chairman of the trust, said members aim to “highlight the best, and sometimes the worst, of Boston’s historic town centre”.

“We at the Preservation Trust keep an eye on what is happening in and around Boston so that we can recognise some of those we believe have made a significant or positive difference to the fabric, the reputation or the wellbeing of Boston.

“Throughout the year we award certificates of excellence and then we try to determine the best of the best at the end of the year.”

Mayor of Boston, Cllr Judith Skinner, presented the awards, and said: “We have many historic and unique areas and it is wonderful to see everyone here who take part in maintaining the town for others to enjoy.

“You should all be proud of your contribution.”

Paul Britchford, who set up We’ll Meet Again with his wife Linda, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you for our award. We are both thoroughly delighted and overwhelmed.

“This project is having a massive impact on children’s education; we have also had fantastic results with Alzheimer’s sufferers, ex-servicemen, and community groups.”