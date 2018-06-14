Prizes up for grabs as wildlife park turns 15

A wildlife attraction at Friskney is celebrating its 15th anniversary and as a ‘thank you’ to all those who have visited over the years is giving away 15 family prizes.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is asking people to keep an eye on its Facebook page for details of the prizes, which range from free entrance to the chance to meet its Bengal tigers.

Much has changed at the site since the early days of housing a few unwanted parrots.

Chief executive Steve Nichols said: “It’s hard to believe that in the early days, my wife and I used to walk around with a single bucket of seed and a couple of watering cans when doing a feed run that cost us a few pounds, then after a quick wash and change we would be there serving the visitors.

“Now we have a wonderful team of over 30 staff plus numerous volunteers that manage the park, making sure that we still maintain the original ethos of animals come first but visitors are just as important.”

He added: “In 2017 this was all topped off by winning the East Lindsey Business Awards Tourist Attraction of the Year which is testament to the amazing work the guys do on all levels here at wildlife park.”