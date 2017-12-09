Proceeds from tale of cancer fight donated

A £1,300 cheque has been written by a local author for a cancer charity in Boston.

Kirton-based Heather Marshall handed part of the proceeds from her book Safe In The Shadows to the chairman of the town’s Detection Of Cancer And Treatment Equipment Fund Graham Rodwell along with members of the charity.

Heather said: “I am very pleased to be able to support DOCATEF and Pilgrim Hospital, to enable them to help others. I have so much to be thankful for!”

An autobiographical tale Safe In The Shadows tells the story of Heather’s own journey and successful treatment for cancer of the tongue at Pilgrim Hospital in 1992.

She also dealt with thyroid cancer 10 years later.

Heather has been a hospital Chaplaincy Team volunteer for 24 years.

The book, released on a print run of 500, in 2006, has finally raised a total of £2,100 for two cancer support charities.

The first donation was made in June 2008 to Cancerbackup, which later merged with Macmillan Cancer Support.

Graham Rodwell said: “The DOCATEF charity makes grants to Pilgrim Hospital to enable it to purchase equipment for the detection and treatment of cancer.

“Since its inception it has raised more than £960,000 for this purpose, a fact which would very much have pleased its founder, Lyn Ellis B.E.M.”

The printed books have all been sold, including one which went into a library in Jerusalem, but the story can still be read as a PDF by visiting http://www.heathermarshall.info