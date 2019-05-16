Public asked to ‘check gardens and sheds’ in search for missing man

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for this public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

Peter Warren, 70, was last seen in the Calder Road area of Lincoln.

A police spokesman added: “Please can members of the public in the south of Lincoln and Market Rasen areas check their gardens, outbuildings, sheds, and any adjoining/common land. Also, please can dog walkers/commuters be vigilant around less accessible areas.”

If you have seen Peter or know his whereabouts, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 257 of May 15.