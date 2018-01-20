Public invited to Lincolnshire East CCG governing body meeting

Patients and the public are invited to the next meeting of NHS Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group’s Governing Body, which will take place in public in Louth next week.

The meeting will take place on Thursday January 25, starting at 1.30pm at The Thoresby Suite at Louth County Hospital.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, Lincolnshire East CCG consists of 29 GP practices across three localities – Boston Area, East Lindsey, and Skegness and Coast. It is responsible for the planning and buying of high quality health services to improve the health of the 243,650 people living in its area.

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation, and most community services for the people of Lincolnshire East.

A spokesman said: “The Governing Body is welcoming patients and the public to the meeting, which offers local people a first-hand opportunity to see what is being done to improve health services in East Lincolnshire.

“It is important that patients have a much greater say in their healthcare and there are a number of ways that they can do that.

“Most of our GP practices now have a patient participation group, which allows patients to work with the practice to ensure services are meeting the needs of local patients.”

The agenda for this meeting, and a list of future meeting dates, will be available via the CCG’s website: https://lincolnshireeastccg.nhs.uk