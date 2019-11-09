Pudsey helps with birthday celebrations

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190411-194529005

The first ever sensory impaired bowling league was opened in the town by Natalie Morley with the help of the charity Bid.

And to help it get underway, providing a vital service for children with sensory impairments such as deafness, the league was given a £30,000 grant from Children in Need to set it up last year.

It celebrates its first anniversary today, and Pudsey is among those who will be attending the celebrations at Boston Bowl.

Natalie has been involved as a volunteer with Bid for around a year, but her family has been supported by the charity for more than 11 years, as her daughter Destiny was born profoundly deaf.

“Our charity helps children with sensory impairments,” she said. “We help children to build their confidence and give support to families that need it. The families make friends.”

She said the bowling league was set up to be run once a month giving the children a chance to play and meet up with friends.

“It also helps them to develop skills that they didn’t know they had. It also brings out their competitive side,” said Natalie.

This time last year she started running the Boston bowling league while another volunteer opened the Lincoln bowling.

The £30,000 grant will be spent all over Lincolnshire, with another league already set up in Grantham.

“We also had the main man himself Pudsey bear. The children loved it, and even Pudsey joined in on the bowling,” she said. “I have loved running the team and I love watching the children grow with confidence. And every month something is added making our meet up more special. I can’t wait to see what our next year brings,” she said.

“Without Children in Need’s support we couldn’t do it because our funds are stretched because of financial cuts.”

Saturday’s event will see the teams from Lincoln and Grantham joining the party in Boston.

“I can’t wait to see the children’s faces, they love Pudsey bear. It promises to be a great day with lots of smiles. Thank you Children in Need.”

The event takes place at Boston Bowl.