Punters ‘roll up’ for circus-inspired event at Church Keys in Boston

Circus-inspired fun was on offer for punters at Church Keys wine bar and restaurant in Boston.

The bar held the event on Saturday, which saw 12 hours of free live music, displays from local artists, traditional fairground attractions, such as a high-striker and a candy floss booth, plus other activities.

The Circa event at Church Keys in Boston. Photos by John Aron.

The event was organised by Harry Sandall, Sam Robinson and Connor Gilbert.

Co-organiser of the event Harry Sandall said: “It went really well. We had great feedback from people on social media and plan to do another Circa event like this next year.

“We also have other events planned for this year.”

He thanked the businesses who supported the Circa event - which included Kington Construction, Sam Burt Design, Lane Mann, Florence Black, Kontour Design UK, Andy Collins Plastering and Tooley’s Amusements.

Harry added: “Thanks also to Boston stump for allowing us to use part of their stunning grounds, and obviously Church Keys for allowing us to use their venue.”