Pupils’ careers on right track

Year eight girls from Boston High School enjoyed a unique opportunity to find out more about a career in engineering last week.

The students were taken on a visit to two of London’s busiest railway stations as part of a STEM Career Experience Day courtesy of Network Rail.

Student Cecily Lawman, of 8Z, wrote this piece for us.

“Did you know that not many girls pursue a career in engineering? It is a shame, because those who do have a huge array of career options when they qualify and may well find high profile companies fighting to recruit them, offering well paid careers.

This is only one thing we learnt on our amazing STEM day with Network Rail in London.

It came about when a Boston High School old girl, who works for Network Rail, invited us to spend a day exploring London Euston and Kings Cross stations - behind the scenes.

Network Rail are one of the many companies crying out to recruit women into engineering. They were enthusiastic in encouraging us to consider what engineering could do for us.

We were shown ‘HS 2’ at Euston- an ambitious extension serving commuters from the Midlands. We were also given talks on opportunities in engineering and all the different things you can do with it in Network Rail alone.

We met one woman who has a fascinating career with Network Rail, who recounted how when she was studying engineering at Uni, she was the only woman in a year of more than 100!

As we pulled away from London, our minds were buzzing with the opportunities we hadn’t been aware of before for girls to pursue an interesting, dynamic and well paid career.

The opportunity was provided by Lydia Fairman, Lead Capability and Development Manager - Safety Technical and Engineering and Group Digital Railway, and Amit Kotecha, Events Manager-Capability & Development, Safety, Technical & Engineering and Group Digital Railway.”

