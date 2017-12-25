Pupils’ reverse advent calendar for Women’s Aid

Frithville Primary School has given a boost to a good cause in Boston through donations to their ‘reverse Advent calendar’.

Pupils and their parents donated an item to the school’s calendar collection box each day in November.

The items, including toiletries and food, have now been donated to Boston Women’s Aid - which helps to provide support and refuge for women who are victims of domestic abuse.

Deputy headteacher Fern Parsons said: “We hoped to fill one box but have ended up filling two boxes.

“The pupils, parents and grandparents have been very generous and are always excellent at supporting charity causes.”

The school’s teaching assistants Sally Gilding saw the idea on social media of collecting donations for those less fortunate than most, and wondered if the school could do the same to help their local community.

Mrs Parsons added: “This was linked to our RE work this term about the meaning of Advent and Christmas.

“It has encouraged our pupils to think about giving gifts rather than just receiving them.”