Pupils sing carols for (and with) residents and other Neighbourhood News

Youngsters at Wrangle Primary School helped spread some festive cheer in the run-up to Christmas when they visited a local residential home.

Key Stage Two children from the Main Road school sang Christmas carols for (and with) residents at the Minstrels, also located in Main Road, Wrangle, ahead of the Christmas break from lessons.

Alongside this, £79 has been presented to the home by the school after its council chose to donate half of the Harvest Festival collection to a local cause.

Head teacher Matt Petch said the school felt it was important for pupils to have close links with their community and this was its second event that year which involved residents from the Minstrels.

“The children really enjoyed spending time with residents and they could see that the they were enjoying themselves and singing along too!” he said.

Pictured are members of the school’s Mini Police with residents.

BOSTON

* Mayflower Probus

The December luncheon meeting of the Mayflower Probus Club of Boston was held at The Boston & County Club.

President David Ogden opened the meeting with a request for a moment’s silence to the memory of Probian Colin Clark who passed away recently while visiting family in the South of England.

A well-attended memorial service had been held at The Stump at the end of November.

The President gave a warm welcome to Mike Sharp, president of The Millennium Probus Club. The other item of club news was the 96th birthday celebration of Probian Tony Goodwin who was presented with a very special gift by members to mark the occasion.

The scheduled after-lunch speaker had to cancel at the last minute, but Probian Peter Sharman stepped in at short notice.

Mr Sharman gave a talk on his many years in the estate agency business, starting as a young man with the well-known Lumby and White in Donington through to the heady days of Sharman and Burgess.

The vote of thanks was given by vice-president Rob Goodale.

The next meeting takes place tomorrow (Thursday, January 10).

* Ladies Probus

The Christmas meeting of Boston Ladies Probus was held at Merrimans Restaurant and Lounge, near Boston.

Members were welcomed by Barbara Craven, president, who thanked everyone for their generous donations for the social meeting the previous month.

The visit to Doddington Hall had been enjoyed by the small number of members who had made the trip, the group was told.

She reminded members to inform the luncheon secretary, Jill Mahar, by noon of the Monday preceeding the meeting, if they were not attending the next meeting or required the alternative menu.

The Probus toast and grace were given by Lynn Ladds.

Following lunch, during which wine was served by the committee, members enjoyed an hour’s entertainment by magician Paul Vickers and several members were persuaded to take part.

The president asked members to think about joining the committee next year as three long-standing committee members will be retiring.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, January 16, when the guest speaker will be from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, talking about the life of a rescue dog.

Christmas gifts were distributed by the president and committee as members left.

GOSBERTON

* Bingo

Gosberton Public Hall is having a prize bingo on Friday, January 18, doors open AT 7pm for A 7.30pm start.

Entry is free entry.

A good raffle and refreshments will be available.

All welcome.

* Messy Church

Messy Church will be in the Gosberton church hall on Friday, January 18, from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Children must be accompanied by an adult .

Children do crafts, sing, stories and there is a buffet tea.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome to cover costs.

* GCAT

There is a meeting of GCAT (Gosberton Community Action Team) in Gosberton Public Hall on Wednesday, January 23, at 7pm

* Churches

A meeting of the churches in Gosberton and district will be held in the church hall tomorrow (Thursday, January 10), at 2.30pm.

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship was held at the Gosberton Risegate home of Des and Rene Curtis over the Christmas period when members enjoyed playing Triominoes.

Seasonal refreshments including mince pies, Christmas cake, and sponge sandwich were provided by Mrs Curtis.

* Methodists

Gosberton Methodists held a service of carols and readings during the Christmas period.

Lisa Hearth welcomed the congregation.

The service was led by the minister the Rev Frances Ballantyne, who incorporated children into proceedings.

Readings were given by members of the congegation and Jean Mews was the organist. Following the service all were treated to shloer, mincepies and shortbread.

CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* Plough service

Gosberton Clough Methodist Church has a plough service on Sunday, January 13, at 2.30pm with the blessing of the plough.

The service will be conducted by Billy McKenzie and be followed by a ploughman’s tea.

* Churches

Gosberton Clough Methodist Church is the venue for a service of churches in Gosberton and district on Sunday 20th January at 3pm.

* School

Gosberton Clough and Risegate Community Primary School welcomed the Boston Concert Club ahead of their Christmas break from lessons.

The musicians played Christmas music, giving children an insight into classical tunes.

MAREHAM LE FEN

* Table top sale

A table top sale is to be held at Mareham le Fen Community Centre, in Horncastle Road, on Sunday, January 13, from 10am-2pm.

Refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 07947 130336.

** Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk