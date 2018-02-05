RAF Coningsby Typhoon’s take part in world’s largest air combat exercise

Aircrafts from RAF Coningsby have been invited to take part in the world’s largest and most complex air combat exercise.

Based at Nellis Air Force Base, in Nevada, XI (F) Squadron Typhoons will operate alongside participants from the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army, US Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force.

The three week training exercise, RED FLAG 18-1, will see friendly blue forces fight against the hostile red aggressors, involving a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft.

Space warfare - combat that takes place in outer space, and cyber warfare - the use of computer technology to disrupt the activities of a state or organisation, will also be simulated during the exercise.

Officer Commanding Squadron XI (F), Wing Commander Paul ‘Pablo’ O’Grady said: “Exercise RED FLAG enables the RAF to continue to strengthen strategic relationships with our closest allies and develop our tactical understanding of complex missions, integration and multi-domain warfare.

“Short of operations, Exercise RED FLAG is one of the most challenging environments to test the Royal Air Forces Force Elements.

“I am extremely proud of the men and women on our Squadron and look forward to increasing our combat effectiveness over the forthcoming weeks.”