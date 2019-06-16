RAF praised for further plugging gap in River Steeping - but please don't use drones to go and look

The RAF have been praised for their ‘laser-guided precision’ in dropping a further 76 tonnes of sand and ballast from a Chinook helicopter, to reinforce and plug a breach in the bank of the River Steeping

They were assisted by 27 SQN RAF Odium, Royal Engineers from 66 Works Group (Nottingham) on the ground, the Mobile Air Operstions Team from RAF Benson and the Joint Helicopter Support Squadron - all pulling together to effect an impressive task.

Chair of the Strategic Group overseeing the multi-agency response to the ongoing Wainfleet flooding situation Dep Chief Con Craig Naylor has thanked everyone involved for their determined and dedicated actions throughout a further day of what he called ‘exemplary actions.’

Work has continued through the night, and will do so throughout the weekend and into next week.

Police have urged people not to use drones to investigate the situation for themselves.

A statement reads: "As official police drones need to continue monitoring the situation in the Wainfleet area, water levels, river integrity etc, both day and night, it remains critical that no one launches personal and unofficial drones in the area which is covered by a no-flight zone during the ingoing emergency."