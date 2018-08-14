Railway carriage, caravan, and gas canisters go up in flames in garden blaze

A large garden fire saw smoke billowing around New Bolinbroke as a number of items, including a railway carriage and a caravan, were destroyed or badly damaged.

LPG cylinders and other unknown cylinders stored in the carriage were involved in the fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Main Road at 12.47 on Saturday with four engines attending.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said there was severe fire damage to a caravan and it's contents, which included four cycles.

The railway carriage and it's contents, which included three motorcycles, four scrap cars, four LPG cylinders, three unknown cylinders, two washing machines, three cycles and a freezer, were also badly damaged.

Two crews from Boston and one from Horncastle and one from Spilsby attended the fire.

The spokesman said no injuries were reported and the cause was given as embers from a garden bonfire.