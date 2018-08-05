Raising the roof for £1.17m Lottery grant for Boston Stump

Dignitaries gathered to raise the roof following the announcement of a £1.17m Lottery grant for vital works at the historic Boston Stump.

The announcement was made last week by the Rev Alyson Buxton, Team Rector of the Parish of Boston at a special celebration in St Botolph’s Church, attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Mr Toby Dennis and other guests.

The £1,166,700 grant is towards the church’s £2.7million ‘A Passion for People’ heritage project,

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, ‘A Passion for the People’ is an ambitious project to transform one of this country’s most architecturally iconic churches into a centre of cultural learning, heritage interpretation, all-age

people development, musical excellence and community integration.

Supported through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), the project includes the repair of the West Face of the tower and tower roof, urgent repair and development of pews, installation of underfloor heating and the construction of draft proof, flood

resistant and accessible porches on the North and South doors.

An educational interpretation and activity scheme will also be created, telling the stories of the people of town and church.

It is expected the work will increase the number of visitors, engage tourists, and promote Boston’s heritage to an overseas market.

