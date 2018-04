This picture was shared with the Standard by Kornelija Ardavičiūtė.

If you have a photograph you would like to appear in this space in a future edition of the paper, you can email it to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk or post it on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bostonstandard

The 'paw-trait' view.

Alternatively, get it to us via Twitter by searching for @standard_ds