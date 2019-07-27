Reassurance for Wainfleet residents during Yellow weather warning.

Residents in Wainfleet have been reassured as the town that flooded just over a month ago faces a Yellow weather warning this weekend.

Agencies have been in place at the Coronation Hall today (Saturday) to offer advice and support as the recovery of the town continues.

Michelle Howard, ELDC assistant director, people, by the pile of contaminated sandbags which need to be tested before disposal.

A meeting was held this morning but the risk of a repeat of the devastation that hit communities when the River Steeping burst its banks is low, said Michelle Howard, East Lindsey District Council's Assistant Director People, arriving at the Community Information Point at Coronation Hall at one of the regular drop-in sessions.

Forty sandbags remaining at a property after the collection by ELDC, the Lindsay Marsh Drainage Board and Total Aggregates were taken to the Fire Station by Alec Ambridge-Richards, technical specialist for the Environment Agency - an example of agencies still going beyond to help residents weeks after the flood.

"Recovery is going very well," said Michelle, stood by the sandbags at the Fire Station. "Everything we wanted in place is and one part of this has been the recovery of the sandbags. .At the height of the event we had 18,000 deployed around Wainfleet. It was a huge team effort to get them cleared and what we have here is the remainder..

"The sandbags remaining here have been contaminated and so we are having to have those tested so we dispose of them correctly.

Lauren Marshall, ELDC flood recovery link worker.

"This important message for people is we are not going anywhere. Support is wide ranging - not only physical but also making sure we are supporting people's well-being.

"It's taking a long time for some people to get back in their property - we know that. Some people have lost everything and it's going to take a long time to get their lives back together.

"Some people have only just seen the impact of the devastation that has been caused and that is extremely hard for people, so we have teams continuing to support people."

Flood victims had some good news this week - that they would be receiving a 50 per cent discount off their rates bills.

Lauren Marshall, ELDC's flood recovery link worker said: "A lot of residents are ion situations where they have not been able to return to their properties and are in temporary accommodation such as static caravans and case by case we will be looking at that and seeing what reductions we can give them.

"The residents are phenomenal, they have pulled together, they just want to move back into their properties as quickly as possice. There is a real positive energy about the place."

The Community Information Point at Coronation Hall remains open on Thursdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.

.