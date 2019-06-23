Reassurance Wainfleet has capacity for further rainfall as Yellow weather warning is issued

Residents are being reassured Wainfleet now has the capacity to cope with further rainfall.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.

However, Lincolnshire Police have said: "We are aware of the weather forecast for the County in the next week and will keep an eye on concerns and make any necessary announcements or warnings.

"Internal Drainage Boards for the area of Wainfleet are satisfied that there is drainage capacity to cope with the forecast rainfall."

Surveys are being carried out door to door by Police, Fire and Red Cross focused on assessing the medium and long term needs of the residents.