RECENT NOSTALGIA: Half-term fun in Boston at children’s roadshow

A Get Out and Get Involved children’s roadshow was held by social housing provider Boston Mayflower 10 years ago.

The three-day event was open to any youngsters up to the age of 18 began at Haven High Technology College, before moving on to the Giles School at Old Leake for the second day and Kirton Middlecott Leisure Centre for the third.

The free roadshow, held during the half-term break due to the success of similar events during school holidays last year, attracted hundreds of children on the first day alone. A whole host of indoor and outdoor activities were on offer including a bouncy castle, a bucking bronco, face-painting and fun with special guest Ed the Clown.