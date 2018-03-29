Recycled metal helps fundraise for charities

Money raised from the recycling of metal after cremations has been donated to three charities.

Boston Borough Council‘s crematorium is part of a scheme which helps recycle metals, mostly used in coffin construction or surgical implants, in an environmentally friendly way while helping to raise cash.

The membership has now seen the British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support and The Friends of Boston Cemetery, each receive £1,185.

Metals have to be separated from ashes following cremations.

The crematorium then has a duty to dispose of this residual metal waste in the most environmentally friendly way possible, and it has joined a scheme for crematoria to recycle metal.

Those participating typically donate any monies raised to charities and other worthy causes.

l Pictured right are Martin Potts, Boston Borough Council’s Principal Officer Bereavement, and Coun Claire Rylott, the council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for crematoria and cemeteries, centre with Dave Greenhough, Chairman of Friends of Boston Cemetery, Jamie Davenport, area fund raising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support.