Rescue mission brings over 40 cats to centre

An animal sanctuary near Boston completed its ‘biggest rescue mission yet’ recently - taking in over 40 cats and other animals.

The Alternative Animal Sanctuary, in New York, is now appealing for donations of supplies to help with the cost of caring for the additional pets.

The centre already had around 40 cats in its dedicated cattery - but the new group, which came from a single house in the Hertfordshire area, has doubled that number to over 80.

Along with the cats, it is home to dozens of dogs, horses, farmyard animals, birds and rodents.

Sanctuary owner Tamara Lloyd said: “This is the biggest rescue mission the sanctuary has done so far. The cats have been looked after but have been made homeless.”

The animals faced being ‘put down’ as most are unsuitable for rehoming, said Tamara - who is now offering them a second chance at life.

Donations of vital cat supplies, such as litter and food are now being sought.

l To donate, or for more details, visit their website www.alternativesanctuary.co.uk/ and click on the ‘donate now’ tab.