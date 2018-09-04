Residents evacuated as blaze rips through laundry room in Boston care home

Eleven residents were evacuated as fire broke out in a Boston care home last night.

Four pumps were sent to Vauxhall Court on Freiston Road after the call came in at 7.08pm.

The laundry room at the home and its contents, including two tumble dryers and an extractor fan, were left badly damaged by smoke and heat in the fire.

The crews - two from Boston, one from Kirton and one from Leverton - put the fire out using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service say 11 residents were temporarily evacuated from the affected area.

They were assessed by ambulance crews.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been a fault within the extractor motor of one of the tumble dryer

A spokesman said there was damage by heat and smoke to 100 per cent of the laundry room and its contents.