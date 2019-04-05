Residents moved out of Boston care home over 'inadequate' standards

Residents have been moved out of a Boston nursing home after standards were found to be 'inadequate'

The 31 residents have been transferred from the St John’s Nursing Home after Lincolnshire County Council and Care Quality Commission became involved.

County council officials say they are working with the CHC and local NHS services to ensure residents are taken to suitable alternative accommodation.

Carolyn Nice, assistant director of adult care at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We have taken steps to ensure residents affected by the situation at St John's Nursing Home are receiving the right care and support.

"Concerns were raised through the monitoring of standards in the home and these were found to be inadequate. In direct response to this we have decided with health partners to explore alternative care settings for residents.

"We are working closely with the Care Quality Commission and local NHS colleagues, to ensure the safe transfer of residents to alternative placements. We want to reassure people that if standards of care are inadequate then we take action and ensure people are looked after safely."